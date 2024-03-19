2023 African Games: I want to win gold because my father won bronze in 1999 - Bukom Banku's son

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Ghanaian boxer Abubakar Kamoko, better known as Ambitious Tilapia, is determined to surpass his father's achievements by winning gold for Ghana at the 2023 African Games.



Tilapia’s father, Brimah Kamoko, popularly known as Bukom Banku, won a bronze medal for Ghana at the African Games back in 1999.



Two decades later, Tilapia is carrying on his family's legacy as he competes in the 2023 African Games.



With a walkover in his initial bout, Tilapia has already guaranteed himself a medal in the ongoing competition.



Looking ahead to his upcoming fight against a Congolese opponent scheduled for Thursday, March 21, 2024, Tilapia expressed his determination to secure the gold medal for Ghana.



In an interview with GhanaWeb, Tilapia emphasized his desire to surpass his father's bronze medal achievement.



"I’m taking gold because my father took bronze at the All African Games in South Africa so there’s no way I have to take bronze home because it’s not good," Tilapia told GhanaWeb’s Joseph Adamafio.



He further asserted, “I’m getting gold for Ghana, believe me. Right now, I’m going to face a Congolese boxer, and we know the Congolese only give pressure but don’t know how to box, so that day I will show him how to box.”



In addition to his ambitious dreams, Tilapia is focused on qualifying for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France although the African Games does not guarantee a qualification.



