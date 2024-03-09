2023 African Games: Highlights of Ghana's 0-0 stalemate with Congo

Sports News of Saturday, 9 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana's campaign in the men's football tournament at the 2023 African Games got off to a tough start as they faced Congo in their opening group match, resulting in a frustrating draw.



Despite high hopes and anticipation, the encounter ended in a goalless stalemate, leaving Desmond Ofei's side with mixed feelings about their performance on the pitch.



Despite dominating possession and creating several goal-scoring opportunities, including threatening moves orchestrated by Abdul Aziz Issah and Jerry Afriyie, the Black Satellites were unable to find the back of the net.



The game saw Ghana's attacking prowess on display, with relentless pressure on the Congolese defense throughout the match.



However, the inability to convert chances into goals proved to be their downfall, leaving both players and fans disappointed with the outcome.



In the dying moments of the game, a controversial decision by the officials denied Ghana a potential winning goal, further adding to the frustration of the team and supporters.



With this draw, Ghana now faces the challenge of refocusing for their upcoming fixture against Gambia.



Watch video below



