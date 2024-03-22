2023 African Games: Ghanaians sing praises of Black Princesses for beating Nigeria to win gold

Sports News of Friday, 22 March 2024

Ghanaians on social media have eulogized the Black Princesses after they emerged as winners of the women's football tournament of the 2023 African Games.



The Black Princesses showed outstanding resilience in the final, coming from a goal down to beat defending champions, Nigeria, at the Cape Coast Stadium on Thursday, March 21, 2024.



Tracy Twum and Mukarama Abdulai scored two fabulous goals to ensure the comeback win after Edeh Njideka had given Nigeria the lead.



Many Ghanaians were impressed with the Princesses' fighting spirit, while others praised some of the players who were outstanding on the night.



The players who got the loudest applause were Mukarama who scored the match-winner, Maafia Nyame, and Abiba Issah as well as coach Yusif Basigi.







Check out some reactions below



From being unfortunately booed in Ghana's first game to becoming the heroine on the night for the Black Princesses, Abdulai Mukarama must be a happy person tonight. Well done to the girls and Yusif Basigi led technical team for winning GOLD. ???? pic.twitter.com/dKSePtX6HS — Juliet Bawuah (@julietbawuah) March 21, 2024

The Black Princesses, Ghana's under-20 women's national team, achieved a significant victory by defeating their Nigerian opponents 2-1 in the final match of the 13th African Games. Congratulations to the team for making their nation proud. #AfricanGames2023 #Accra2023 pic.twitter.com/QgKvn8YZu5 — Ministry of Youth & Sports (@moysgovgh) March 22, 2024

???????? Yusif Basigi won gold with the Black Queens at the 2015 African Games.



Tonight, he has won gold with the Black Princesses at the 2023 African Games.



What an achievement. ????#Accra2023 pic.twitter.com/NAtmDT6X5I — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) March 21, 2024

The Black princesses of Ghana ❤️❤️ beat Nigeria ???????? pic.twitter.com/xHN7fuc406 — Farouk Suraj (@baakomi2012) March 22, 2024

GOLD FOR GHANA????????



The Black Princesses win Ghana's 11th gold medal after a hard fought 2-1 win over rivals Nigeria. Well done to the girls. Enormous fighting spirit. pic.twitter.com/UCiKiv2Rbc — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) March 21, 2024

Abiba Issah too was clearing any dangerous attack at the heart of our defence, proper CB better than Salisu. — Someone’s Son (@AshleyPhlakes) March 22, 2024

Abiba Issah. Proper center back.. she was giving Sergio Ramos vibes yesterday pic.twitter.com/bYwS4qiyq0 — T????O????A. (@NanaAnsahOwusu1) March 22, 2024

Hannah Nyame and Abiba Issah



My kind of CB pair - solid — Enin (@Enin_gh) March 21, 2024

Abiba Issah, what a player. Calm and composed like Saliba and Cubarsi.???? — ELIKEM PELE DOE (@ElikemPeleDoe) March 21, 2024

Abiba Issah is that kind of defender you will meet on the pitch and think ooh I will bully her with my size



But you underrate her at your own risk ???? — Frank Darkwah (@Blaqqkoffi) March 21, 2024

Abiba Issah

Replacement for Janet Egyir at Hasaacas Ladies FC

Proper scouting by Yussif Basigi

Ticked all boxes in this tournament. pic.twitter.com/wiQ0lGOWsw — George Duah (@georgeduah_) March 21, 2024

The Maafia Nyame girl can replace Jordan Ayew in the Stars team.



Immediately I saw her physique I knew she had something. — Lions den (@DDashazz) March 21, 2024

The Maafia Nyame girl deserves some special mention, she was phenomenal ???????? ???????? — DeNice (@De_9yc) March 22, 2024

Maafia Nyame and Hannah are top top performers today ! — KELVIN OWUSU ANSAH (@TheKelOwusu) March 21, 2024

I like the Mafia Nyame girl — AKWESI JAMES (@mac_keown) March 21, 2024

This girl, Mafia Nyame, what a player ???????????? pic.twitter.com/2VFGD9WNBW — Hand Of Seth???? (@SethEvangel) March 21, 2024

Mafia Nyame is a baller. Literally she set up the goal — FII (@fiifi_manfred) March 21, 2024

Maafia Nyame, Munkarama and Abiba Issah. Proper standouts !! — Kwame Baffoe Jnr (@kwameamin) March 21, 2024

Maafia Nyame. Player! — Yaw (@theyawofosu) March 21, 2024

Black Princesses are better than Black Stars — Don (@Opresii) March 21, 2024

Yussif Basigi deserves some respect in this game.



Since taking over the Black Princesses, they have not lost a single game.



Tonight, he crowns their incredible performance with gold. pic.twitter.com/hOIXlcmfFM — Muftawu Nabila Abdulai (@Muftawu_Nabila) March 21, 2024

Congratulations to the Black Princesses ???? ????????❤️ pic.twitter.com/AYiFKRzwN7 — Mempeasem President (@AsieduMends) March 21, 2024

The awareness of Maafia Nyame to pick out Abdulai Mukarama - I absolutely love these girls, man.



Good stuff from the Black Princesses.#AfricanGames pic.twitter.com/TtZ1bzlnDK — Lawrence Baidoo (@kweku_lawrence) March 21, 2024

Congrats to the Black Princesses for the win over Nigeria! ????and let's not forget Coach Basigi and all he has done for Women’s football in Ghana.

Now we don't want to hear any stories oo @moysgovgh and @ghanafaofficial, pay the Girls now!!#Accra2023 #PayTheBlackPrincesses pic.twitter.com/Em0Pfkoy1h — Riri (@justRitaMensah) March 22, 2024

MASSIVE!



Black Princesses. Congratulations lasses.



I’m happy for Mukarama particularly. A goal that’ll do her a great deal of good. ???????????????? — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) March 21, 2024

Yussif Basigi's Black Princesses unbeaten in 16 games.



????Champions of the 2023 WAFU B Girls Cup



???? Champions of 2023 African Games



✅Beat Nigeria to win the 2023 WAFU B Cup



✅Beat Nigeria to win 2023 African Games pic.twitter.com/w0PTGk5cG3 — Shaban Mohammed (@ShabanMo9) March 22, 2024

Last night the black princesses beat Nigeria to win Gold at the all African games . Tonight black stars vrs super eagles pic.twitter.com/NriO0I2p6R — nkunku’s houseboy???? (@iamyourspec) March 22, 2024