Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Team Ghana have amassed a total of 40 medals from Armwrestling at the the 2023 African Games.



Ghana's Armwrestling team took their medal tally at the end of the competition to 40 after winning 19 more on Saturday, March 16, 2024.



The team initially won 21 medals on Friday, March 15, 2026, which took Ghana's tally to 26 on the medal table.



Following the sweeping of 19 more, Ghana's total now stands at 45 medals and could move up on the soon-to-be updated medal table.



Currently, the team sit 7th on the ladder, moving five places up following their outstanding performance in the Armwrestling event.



Egypt lead the medal table with 144 medals, Nigeria are second with 66, South Africa are third with 87, Algeria sit fourth with 88, Tunisia are fifth with 59, Mauritius are sixth 20, Ghana are seventh with 26, Eritrea occupy the eighth position with 11, Madagascar are ninth with 13, while Morocco completes the top ten with 15 medals.



Countries that have more gold medals but less in total are ranked higher on the table.







