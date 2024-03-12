2023 African Games: Ghana’s undefeated beach volleyball team beats Algeria to reach quarter-finals

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Ghana's men's beach volleyball team secured a hard-fought victory over Algeria, to book a spot in the quarter-finals of the Men's Beach Volleyball tournament at the 2023 African Games.



The intense showdown took place in the Round of 16 stage held at the Laboma Beach in Accra.



Team Ghana emerged victorious with a 2-1 scoreline over the North African side.



This crucial win comes on the back of Ghana's impressive performance in the group stages, where they finished top of their group.



Team Ghana defeated Senegal with a commanding 2-0 victory, edged past Togo with a narrow 2-1 win, and overpowered Benin with another 2-0 triumph.



Ghana now awaits the outcome of the draw scheduled for Wednesday, March 13, 2024, to determine their opponent in the quarter-finals of the Men's Beach Volleyball tournament at the 2023 African Games.



