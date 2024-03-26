2023 African Games: Ghana's gold medalists to receive $3000 each

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Ghana's gold medalists from the 2023 African Games are set to earn $3000 each as a monetary reward for their outstanding achievements.



Ghana secured a total of 19 gold medals at the just-ended African Games held in Accra.



The country excelled in various disciplines, including eight gold medals in armwrestling, three in athletics, four in boxing, two in football, and one each in hockey and weightlifting.



Ahead of the games, the Ministry of Youth and Sports announced reward packages for athletes who would secure medals at the 2023 African Games.



According to the ministry, winning a gold medal entitled an athlete to a prize of $3000, while silver medalists will receive $2000 each, and bronze medalists will be awarded $1000 each.



These figures were disclosed during a press briefing in Accra on Sunday, March 3, 2024, on the eve of the athletics segment of the games.



Additionally, the athletes were expected to receive GH₵1000 as per diem for each of the 14 days they spent in camp during the games.



Ghana had a total of 69 medals, including 19 gold, 29 silver medals and 21 bronze medals at the 2023 African Games.







