2023 African Games: GFA didn’t interfere in player selection – Black Satellites coach

Head coach of the Black Satellites, Desmond Ofei, has refuted claims of interference from officials of the Ghana Football Association following their victorious campaign at the recently concluded African Cup of Nations.



The Ghana U-20 team won gold at the African Games in the football competition by defeating Uganda 1-0, marking Ghana's first win since 2011.



Concerns about interference have often surfaced in relation to national team selections during the tenure of the current Ghana FA administration.



Desmond, who assumed the coaching position in September 2023, dismissed such reports and affirmed that his team had full autonomy over player selection.



"The squad we assembled was based on the findings of our own scouts. That was our primary focus. In actuality, our player selection process was unbiased and devoid of any external influence,” he explained during an interview with Asempa FM.



"I am committed to serving the nation, and I owe my gratitude to President Kurt Okraku for this opportunity. Everyone on the team is highly motivated and determined to restore Ghana to its former glory.”



