2023 African Games: Final against Uganda will be enjoyable - Black Satellites coach Desmond Ofei

Sports News of Thursday, 21 March 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Desmond Ofei, the head coach of the Black Satellites, expressed confidence and excitement as Ghana's National Men's Under-20 Football Team secured a spot in the final of the 13th African Games by defeating Senegal 1-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The decisive goal, scored by substitute Michael Ephson in the 83rd minute, propelled Ghana into the final showdown against Uganda for the gold medal on Friday, March 22 at 20:00 GMT.



Following the victory, Coach Ofei emphasized that the upcoming final match is a moment for his players to savor, highlighting their hard work and dedication throughout the tournament.



He praised the team's preparation, growth, and remarkable mentality, describing them as hungry and humble athletes ready to seize the opportunity in the final.



Ofei underlined that while the training is for the coaches, the match belongs to the players, emphasizing the team's readiness and determination to make the most of the final game.



With Ghana aiming to secure a gold medal in men's football for the first time since 2011, the Black Satellites are poised to give their all and relish the experience of competing in the championship match.



“The final is for them-the boys. In my opinion, the training is for us (coaches), the match is for the players. The job is done before hand… The boys are well prepared for this tournament, they keep growing and their mentality is incredible.



“They are very hungry, very humble… It’s a final and we are going to enjoy it 100 percent.”