2023 African Games: Chefs de Mission tour facilities at Legon, Borteyman

Track & Field News of Tuesday, 3 October 2023

Source: accra2023ag.com

A team of buoyant Chefs de Mission for the 13th African Games, Accra 2023, joined the Local Organising Committee (LOC) to tour the facilities at the University of Ghana, Legon, and Borteyman ahead of next year’s event.



The team, led by Dr. Kwaku Ofosu-Asare – the Executive Chairman for the LOC, commenced the tour at the University of Ghana site under the supervision of the on-site Project Manager.



During the tour, the chefs de mission had the opportunity to engage the contractors on their expectations of the facility when they return to the shores of the West African country for the Games in March 2024.



Chefs de mission from Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Chad, Cameroun, Comoros, and cross-border neighbours Cote D’Ivoire were all present.



The others were Djibouti, Eritrea, Eswatini, Gabon, Gambia, Kenya, Liberia, Malawi, Mauritania, Namibia, Nigeria, and Seychelles.



South Africa, Somalia, South Sudan, Togo, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia were also present.



Ghana is expecting over 13,000 visitors from across the continent to participate and witness the continental showpiece in Accra in the third month of 2024.













