Sports News of Sunday, 17 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana's Armwrestling team won a total of 41 medals at the end of the competition on Saturday, March 16, 2024.



The team initially won 21 medals on Friday, March 15, 2026, before adding 20 more medals on Saturday.



They won 8 gold, 19 silver and 14 bronze medals to make Ghana the most decorated country in the sporting discipline at the Games.



The outstanding performance by the Armwrestling team took Ghana's medal tally to 46, pushing the host country to sixth on the medal table with 9 gold, 22 silver, and 15 bronze.



The top five on the medal table include Egypt leading the medal table with 154 medals, Nigeria are second with 76, South Africa are third with 92, Algeria sit fourth with 89, and Tunisia are fifth with 59.



Countries that have more gold medals are ranked higher on the table.





Checkout the current medal table below





Current medal rankings at the #AfricanGames2023.



How many gold medals???? do you think your country will end up with?#Accra2023#experiencetheafricandream pic.twitter.com/WCfg97bhHG — 13th African Games, Accra 2023 (@Accra2023AG) March 17, 2024

EE/OGB