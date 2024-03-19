2023 African Games: Black Princesses were eager to make fans proud - Yusif Basigi

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Black Princesses head coach, Yusif Basigi, has revealed that his ladies were eager to make fans proud which was an extra motivation for their semi-final game against Senegal in the 2023 African Games Women's football on March 18, 2024.



The Black Princesses picked a commanding 3-1 win over Senegal at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Monday night to set up a final showdown with Nigeria.



Speaking after the game, Basigi said his players were thrilled to see a sizeable crowd at the game.



“With the fans around they were so enthused to do a lot to also make them happy. I told them they cannot disappoint their fans so they have to win.”



In the game, Tracey Twum gave Ghana the lead after just 18 minutes before Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah doubled the lead on the stroke of halftime.



The Teranga Lionesses were given a lifeline minutes into the second half as they scored from the penalty spot.



The two-goal lead was restored shortly for Yusif Basigi's side with Amponsah scoring from a rebound to record a brace in the game.



Ghana will now face Nigeria in the final on Thursday.