2023 African Games: Barnabas Aggerh places 2nd to reach final of Men’s 100m final

Ghana's rising athlete, Barnabas Aggerh, stunned fans as he showcased his speed by clinching second place in the Men’s 100m semifinal 1 race at the ongoing 2023 African Games.



Competing at the University of Ghana Stadium on Monday, March 18, 2024, Aggerh impressed with a time of 10.42 seconds, securing the runner-up position behind Nigeria’s Emmanuel Consider Ekanem, who finished with 10.37 seconds.



The former student of Tamale University for Development Studies' stellar performance automatically earned him a spot in the Men’s 100m final.



Aggerh's journey to the final was marked by a strong showing in the Men’s 100m Heat, where he finished second with a time of 10.46 seconds.



With his qualification, Barnabas Aggerh, alongside Benjamin Azamati, will represent Ghana in the highly anticipated Men’s 100m final scheduled for Tuesday, March 18, 2024, at the University of Ghana Stadium.



