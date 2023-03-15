2023 Africa Games LOC mourns with Azumah Nelson

Sports News of Wednesday, 15 March 2023

Source: LOC - Africa Games 2023

The Local Organising Committee for the 13th African Games, Accra 2023, helped wipe the tears of two-weight world champion Azumah Nelson during the final funeral rites of his late mother.



The 64-year-old laid his late mother, Comfort Atwei Quarcoo, who passed away peacefully aged 86 to rest on Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Accra.



The Executive Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Dr. Kwaku Ofosu-Asare, was present at the Wesley Methodist Church, Palladium, Accra on behalf of the LOC to mourn with the former World Featherweight champion.



Madam Quarcoo died on January 2 this year after a period of ill health.



Azumah is a world-acclaimed boxer and held the WBC featherweight title from 1984 to 1987 and the WBC super-featherweight title twice between 1988 and 1997.



