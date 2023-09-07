2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying: Ghana is far better than us - CAR Coach

Sports News of Thursday, 7 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The head coach of the Central African Republic, Raoul Savoy, has admitted that Ghana is far better than his side ahead of Thursday’s final 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.



The Spanish-Swiss however warns that he knows what his players can do and will hope tomorrow is the day one of the surprises in football will come to their aid.



He said this at the pre-match press conference on Wednesday in Kumasi.



“I know what exactly my players can do tomorrow but we have the full respect for Ghana.



“They are far better than us as a nation, as a football nation, and as a team but football is the most lovely sport in the world.” Raoul Savoy said.



Ghana will host the Central Africa Republic in their final Group E game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday, September 7, 2023.



Chris Hughton’s team leads Group E with nine points, a point ahead of Angola and two above the Central Africa Republic. Madagascar is bottom of the group with two points.



The Black Stars need a point from the game to book qualification for the tournament to be held in Ivory Coast next January.