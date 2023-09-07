2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying: Every game has a story; we will see who’ll be happy tomorrow - CAR Coach

Sports News of Thursday, 7 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The head coach of the Central African Republic, Raoul Savoy, says every game has a story, hoping Thursday’s final 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Ghana will be theirs.



The Spanish-Swiss adds that they will see who will be happy at the end of the who will be happy when the game is played.



He said this at the pre-match press conference on Wednesday in Kumasi.



“Every game has a story and we will see tomorrow at the end of the day who will be happy,” Raoul Savoy said.



Ghana will host the Central Africa Republic in their final Group E game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday, September 7, 2023.



Chris Hughton’s team leads Group E with nine points, a point ahead of Angola and two above the Central Africa Republic. Madagascar is bottom of the group with two points.



The Black Stars need a point from the game to book qualification for the tournament to be held in Ivory Coast next January.