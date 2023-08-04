2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers: Joseph Wollacott expected to be fit for Central African Republic game

Sports News of Friday, 4 August 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian goalkeeper Joseph Wollacott is expected to be fit for Ghana's final 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Central African Republic in September.



The game will be played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi in just over a month - September 7.



Ghana needs at least a draw to qualify for next year's tournament in Ivory Coast.



The former Charlton Athletic shot-stopper picked up an injury on his competitive debut for Hibernian in a 6-1 Europa Conference League win over Inter Club d'Escaldes of Andorra.



The injury crisis in the goalkeeping department for Hibernian began even before kick-off. David Marshall, the designated starter, was forced to withdraw from the lineup due to an injury he sustained during the warm-up session.



As a result, the responsibility of guarding the Hibs' net fell to Joseph Wollacott.



However, shortly after making a save, he faced an unfortunate setback. The goalkeeper signaled distress, clutching his thigh while outside the penalty box, and it became evident that he would be unable to continue.



The manager, Lee Johnson, wasted no time in making a substitution, immediately bringing on Max Boruc as Wollacott was forced to leave the field in the 18th minute.



Joseph Wollacott has been facing injury issues since missing the World Cup in Qatar because of a finger injury.