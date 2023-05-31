2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers: Injured Antoine Semenyo left out of Black Stars squad to play Madagascar

Sports News of Wednesday, 31 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

AFC Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo has been left out of the Black Stars squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Madagascar next month.



Semenyo sustained the injury while in action for Bournemouth, forcing him to miss their encounter against Chelsea and the remaining games of the season.



The 23-year-old's absence will be a huge blow for Ghana as he was quickly finding his scoring form for the national team, having scored twice since his debut.



He scored his first goal in a September 2022 World Cup pre-tournament friendly against Switzerland before scoring his first competitive goal against Angola in March at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in round three of the AFCON qualifiers.



The former Bristol City forward, who joined Bournemouth in the January transfer window, has made 11 appearances in the Premier League, including scoring his first goal against Leeds United a few weeks ago.



The 23-year-old striker scored his first goal for Ghana's Black Stars in the AFCON qualifier against Angola back in March.