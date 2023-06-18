2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers: If we play to the best of our capabilities we can get the results - Chris Hughton

Sports News of Sunday, 18 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton, expressed optimism ahead of the highly anticipated 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers clash on Sunday.



As his team prepares to face off against Madagascar, Hughton believes that a victory is within their grasp if they showcase their true potential on the field.



"We have big respect for the players. They have a lot of good players in their team and good technical players so as I said, we will treat them with a great respect and we expect a difficult game," Hughton told the media in Antananarivo



"If we play to the best of our capabilities, then we know we can get the results. But this is football. We have trained hard this week and I know the players will be very prepared,"



Ghana will eye a victory that could seal their place in the next AFCON tournament.



Ghana goes into the game sitting on top of their Africa Cup of Nations Cote D’Ivoire 2023 qualifying group with 8 points after two wins and two draws in the first four matches.



The match against Madagascar will take place at Stade Kianja Barea in Antananarivo.