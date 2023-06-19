2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers: Ghana didn’t win against Madagascar because we couldn't score goals - Chris Hughton

Sports News of Monday, 19 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton, has expressed his profound disappointment following Ghana's goalless draw against Madagascar in a 2023 AFCON Group E qualifier.



In a lackluster performance in Antananarivo, Ghana failed to secure a victory that would have guaranteed their place in next year’s tournament to be held in Ivory Coast.



With the Black Stars sitting at the top of the Group E, the draw leaves them with nine points from five games.



Angola and Central African Republic closely trail behind, occupying second and third place with eight and seven points, respectively.



Speaking during the post-game press conference, Hughton expressed his frustration with the team's inability to find the back of the net.



He emphasized the significance of their upcoming match against Central African Republic in September in the final round of qualifiers.



"We are very disappointed. We came here with an attitude and a mindset to win, but to win any football match, you need to score goals, and we found it difficult today.



“The pitch is difficult, it's a very uneven pitch, but it's the same for both teams... the fact that we didn't score is the most disappointing thing," lamented Hughton.