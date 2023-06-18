2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers: Game against Madagascar will be tough but we are prepared - Chris Hughton

Sports News of Sunday, 18 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Chris Hughton, the seasoned coach of the national football team, exudes confidence as he braces his squad for a battle in the upcoming clash against Madagascar.



With the crucial 2023 Afcon qualifiers looming on the horizon, Hughton acknowledges the formidable challenge that lies ahead but assures fans and players alike that they are well-equipped and ready to face whatever obstacles come their way.



"We have yo prepare for what we think will be a difficult game. One thing that I have learnt since I have been involved is that there are no easy games," Hughton told the media in Antananarivo.



"Madagascar have had a difficult group games so far but they want to do their very best that they can in their last two games because they still have a possibility. So we are just preparing the heat we can for what we think will be a tough game,"



Ghana will eye a victory that could seal their place in the next AFCON tournament.



Ghana goes into the game sitting on top of their Africa Cup of Nations Cote D’Ivoire 2023 qualifying group with 8 points after two wins and two draws in the first four matches.



The match against Madagascar will take place at Stade Kianja Barea in Antananarivo.