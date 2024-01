2023 Africa Cup of Nations: What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger - Andre Ayew

Sports News of Wednesday, 31 January 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana captain Andre Ayew says what does not kill a human being only makes you stronger as an individual and as a team.



He said this in his long awaited apology for Ghana’s humiliation at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire.



“As the captain of the squad , I take full responsibility for what happened on the pitch for the playing body,” he post on Instagram.



“In Football, these are things that happen. These are things that make you stronger. What doesn’t kill makes you stronger individually and collectively.”



Ghana missed out on a place in the Round of 16 after finishing third in a group consisting of Cape Verde, Egypt and Mozambique.



The Black Stars lost 2-1 to Cape Verde before back to back 2-2 draws against Egypt and Mozambique confirmed Ghana’s elimination from the tournament.



The Black Stars, for the second successive tournament, exited at the group stages without registering a win, extending the country's wait for its fifth AFCON title to 42 years