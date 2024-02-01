2023 Africa Cup of Nations: We are ready to face Angola - Alex Iwobi

Sports News of Thursday, 1 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ahead of the highly anticipated 2023 Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final clash between Nigeria and Angola, Alex Iwobi, the midfielder for the Nigerian national team, has boldly declared the Super Eagles' readiness for the challenge.



With confidence flowing from his words, Iwobi took center stage during a press conference on Thursday morning, setting the tone for what promises to be a fierce showdown.



As the spotlight intensifies on the upcoming quarter-final duel, the midfielder acknowledged the anticipated toughness of the encounter but hinted at a strategic approach.



“It will be difficult, but we know how to defend well and I hope we do what it takes to reach the next stage,” he said.



“We watched a lot of videos from Angola. We know where to hit them. The coach has already said it will be difficult and we are ready to face it.



“I was told to keep the ball and help the team. We already have enough creativity in attack. I just do what will help the team, that’s all that matters,”