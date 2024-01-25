2023 Africa Cup of Nations: South Africa books last 16 spot after drawing against Tunisia

Sports News of Thursday, 25 January 2024

Source: footballghana.com

South Africa booked a place in the last 16 of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations after playing to a 0-0 draw against Tunisia.



In a tense match, both teams had limited clear opportunities, and despite late pressure from Tunisia, South Africa managed to hold on to secure the crucial draw.



Sphephelo Sithole had the best chance for Bafana Bafana, but his shot from outside the box was saved by Tunisia's goalkeeper, Bechir Ben Said.



The 2004 champions were unable to break through South Africa's defense, and a late opportunity by Haythem Jouini, who headed the ball over the bar, was not enough to alter the outcome.



In Group E, Namibia also played to a 0-0 draw with group leaders Mali. As a result, South Africa secured second place in the group, setting up a clash with the winners of Group F in the last 16 on Tuesday in San Pedro.



The identity of their opponents will be determined later on Wednesday.