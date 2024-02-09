2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Nigeria gov’t promises to reward players for commitment

Sports News of Friday, 9 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

The Nigeria government has promised to reward the players for their dedication and commitment at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



The West African country’s vice president Kashim Shettima carried this message to the players in their dressing room after edging South Africa 4-2 on penalties in their semifinal match on Wednesday night.



The game ended 1-1 after extra time following goals from William Troost-Ekong and a Teboho Mokoena 90th minute equaliser.



A statement from the Nigeria Football Federation shortly after the game on Twitter said, “The Federal Govt has promised to reward the Super Eagles for their commitment and dedication in reaching the Final of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in CIV.



“Vice President Kashim Shettima told the players and their officials in the dressing room, following their hard-fought victory over South Africa in the semi finals on Wednesday, that the govt and people of Nigeria are proud of their accomplishment.



“The VP was in company with Governors Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) and Duoye Diri (Bayelsa), Minister for Youth, Dr. Jamila Ibrahim as well as Oil mogul Wale Tinubu, FIFA Council Member Amaju Pinnick and NFF President Ibrahim Musa Gusau.”



Nigeria will come up against host nation Côte d’Ivoire in Sunday’s final and will hope to win their fourth title.