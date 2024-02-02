2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Nigeria edge Angola to book semifinal spot

Sports News of Friday, 2 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Nigeria secured a spot in the semi-finals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations with a 1-0 victory over Angola, courtesy of a first-half goal from Ademola Lookman on Friday.



The former England Under-21 winger showcased his prowess by emphatically converting a cut-back from Moses Simon just four minutes before halftime in the clash held in Abidjan.



Despite the slender 1-0 scoreline, Angola struggled to match Nigeria's performance for the majority of the game. Nigeria's striker, Victor Osimhen, appeared to extend the lead with a 75th-minute header, but the goal was ruled out for offside after a video assistant referee (VAR) review.



Angola's best opportunity came when Zine found himself clean through on goal just before the hour mark but could only roll the ball against the base of the post.



With this win, Nigeria advances to the semi-finals and awaits the outcome of the quarter-final clash between Cape Verde and South Africa on Saturday (20:00 GMT).



The stage is set for an intriguing last-four encounter for the Super Eagles in their quest for the 2023 AFCON title.