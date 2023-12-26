2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Namibia to hold pre-tournament camping in Ghana

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Namibia’s national football team is set to camp in Ghana ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast next month.



According to sports journalist Saddick Adams, the Southern African country will hold their pre-tournament in the Western Region of Ghana.



The conditions in Ghana and Ivory Coast are very similar, with their decision to pitch camp here in Ghana making a lot of sense.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association has announced that the Black Stars will do their pre-tournament camping in South Africa for 10 days before flying down to Ivory Coast.



Namibia coach Collin Benjamin has named hi 28 player provisional squad for the Africa Cup of Nations over the weekend.



The Namibian team finds itself in Group E alongside South Africa, Tunisia and Mali.



Namibia's Match Schedule in Group E:



- January 16, 2024: Tunisia vs. Namibia, 17:00 GMT, Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium, Korhogo



- January 21, 2024: South Africa vs. Namibia, 20:00 GMT, Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium, Korhogo



- January 24, 2024: Namibia vs. Mali, 17:00 GMT, Laurent Pokou Stadium, San-Pédro