2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Namibia land in Ghana to begin pre-tournament camping

Sports News of Friday, 29 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Namibia’s national team, the Brave Warriors, has landed in Ghana to initiate their preparations to begin their preparations for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



Touching down on Thursday evening, the team plans to reside in the capital before finalizing arrangements for training in anticipation of the tournament’s kick-off on January 13, 2024.



Engagements are underway between the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and Namibia to organize an international friendly, offering both teams valuable preparation before their departure to Ivory Coast for the AFCON.



The friendly will be possible after Ghana changed camping venue from South Africa to Kumasi.



Namibia’s head coach, Collin Benjamin, accompanies a squad of 28 players to Ghana, with the final 27-man roster set to be unveiled on January 3, 2024, in accordance with competition regulations.



Drawn into Group E alongside South Africa, Tunisia, and Mali, the Brave Warriors, making their fourth AFCON appearance, are scheduled to commence their campaign against Tunisia on January 16, 2024.