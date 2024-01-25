2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Morocco wins to top Group F and sends Zambia home

Sports News of Thursday, 25 January 2024

Morocco secured a 1-0 victory over Zambia in a tense finale at the Stade de San Pedro on Wednesday, topping Group F in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and extending their unbeaten streak to eight consecutive games. The result also meant Zambia's exit from the tournament.



The match held significant importance as both teams battled for qualification to the Round of 16. The breakthrough for the Atlas Lions came when Hakim Ziyech capitalized on Tresford Lawrence Mulenga’s save, smashing home to make it 1-0 at halftime.



Despite Lameck Banda's dangerous efforts for Zambia, maneuvering past defenders and narrowly missing a curling shot, the Atlas Lions went into the break with the lead.



In the second half, Zambia, facing elimination with a loss, pushed for an equalizer but struggled to produce a shot on target. Emmanuel Banda had Zambia's best chance, but his effort was easily saved by Morocco's goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, sealing a 1-0 loss for the Copper Bullets.



Morocco's victory sees them finish on top of Group F with an undefeated record, accumulating seven points. Meanwhile, Zambia concludes their AFCON campaign in third place with two points, exiting the tournament after a hard-fought battle against the Atlas Lions.