2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Morocco handed DR Congo, Zambia in 'easy' Group F

Sports News of Friday, 13 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

North African powerhouse, Morocco, has been paired alongside DR Congo and Zambia in Group F of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



The three will have Tanzania, who have been away from the tournament in the last edition, complete their group. Tanzania will now be playing in their third ever AFCON in history.



This group is considered an easy one for the Atlas Lions who have just reached the 2022 World Cup semis in Qatar.



The 2023 AFCON will be held in Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11, 2024. The tournamen was scheduled to be staged in June 2024 but has been moved to next year because of adverse weather conditions.



Full draw:



Group A



Ivory Coast (hosts), Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea-Bissau



Group B



Egypt, Ghana, Cape Verde, Mozambique



Group C



Senegal (holders), Cameroon, Guinea, Gambia



Group D



Algeria, Burkina Faso, Mauritania, Angola



Group E



Tunisia, Mali, South Africa, Namibia



Group F



Morocco, Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia, Tanzania



All group winners and runners-up and the four highest-ranked third-placed teams qualify for the knockout stage.