2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Mohamed Salah vows to return to national team after beginning rehabilitation

Sports News of Friday, 26 January 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah has initiated rehabilitation for his hamstring injury with the determination to rejoin the Egyptian national team at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.



Salah, who returned to Liverpool for treatment, sustained the injury during Egypt's 2-2 draw with Ghana a week ago.



Taking to his social media channels on Thursday, Salah shared his commitment to the recovery process, stating, "Yesterday I started the treatment and rehabilitation program, and I will do everything possible to be ready as soon as possible and return to the national team as was agreed upon from the beginning."



Liverpool's assistant coach, Pep Lijnders, revealed that Salah has a "proper tear in his hamstring," indicating an expected absence of three to four weeks.



However, Salah faces the challenge of a tighter timeline to rejoin Egypt before the Africa Cup of Nations final on February 11, just 2½ weeks away.



Additionally, concerns loom over Salah's match fitness, which could be a crucial factor for Egypt's coach, Rui Vitória.



Egypt, a seven-time champion at the tournament, has not secured a victory in the current competition but managed to progress to the last 16 with three points from three games.



The Pharaohs are set to face DR Congo on Sunday, another team that advanced to the knockout round without winning a game.