2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Ivory Coast to square off against Nigeria in Group A

Sports News of Friday, 13 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Host nation of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, Ivory Coast, will face off against Nigeria in Group A of next year's tournament.



This was confirmed after Thursday night's draw held in Abidjan to confirm which teams will play each other in the first phase of the tournament.



The Elephants and the Super Eagles will also have the trick Equatorial Guinea to contend with in the group as well as Guinea Bissau, who comepletes the group.



Ivory Coast will be looking to annex their third title on home soil after the trimph in 2015 over Ghana after a long battle in penalty shootout.



Nigeria will also be hoping to make amends after the poor showing that saw them exit the 2021 edition at the group stage against Tunisia after a brilliant group stage campaign.



The 2023 AFCON will be held in Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11, 2024. The tournamen was scheduled to be staged in June 2024 but has been moved to next year because of adverse weather conditions.