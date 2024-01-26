2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Ivory Coast initiates talks with French FA to hire Hervé Renard on loan

Sports News of Friday, 26 January 2024

Source: footballghana.com

The Ivory Coast Football Federation has initiated talks with the French Football Federation regarding the prospect of securing Hervé Renard on loan for the remainder of their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations campaign, according to L'Equipe.



Following Jean-Louis Gasset's departure from the Ivory Coast team after a disappointing group stage, highlighted by a substantial defeat against Equatorial Guinea (0-4), the Ivorian Federation is contemplating a strategic move to revitalize their team in the round of 16: recalling Hervé Renard for the rest of the competition.



It's important to note that Ivory Coast does not intend to disrupt Renard's commitment to the French women's team, with whom he holds a contract until August 2024 for the Olympics. Instead, they seek to involve him for a brief period.



While the French Federation's approval is a prerequisite, the potential success of this decision could positively impact the FFF on the continent.



Ivory Coast is set to face Senegal in the round of 16 of the AFCON on Monday.



Acting promptly, the Ivorian Federation has already reached out to its French counterpart. Time is of the essence for Idriss Diallo, the president of the FIF, if he aims to push forward with this project, given the imminent match against Senegal, the defending champion, on Monday evening at 9:00 PM in the round of 16.



The primary objective for Ivory Coast is to instigate a significant turnaround following the dismal start to the tournament. Emerse Faé is expected to take the bench after Gasset's departure, while Renard remains unapproachable.



Renard, the winner of the AFCON with Zambia (2012) and Ivory Coast (2015), and former coach of Morocco (2016-2019), possesses in-depth knowledge of all the teams still in competition, including their strengths and weaknesses. The AFCON could witness an extraordinary turn of events if the FFF agrees to this exceptional involvement.