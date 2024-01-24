2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Iñaki Williams to fly to Bilbao after Ghana’s exit

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 January 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana forward Iñaki Williams is set to fly to Bilbao tonight after Ghana officially exited the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).



The 28-year-old is expected to play in the Copa del Rey match against Barcelona tomorrow, Wednesday at the San Mames.



A private flight was on standby awaiting the confirmation of Ghana’s fate in the Ivory Coast tournament.



Iñaki Williams made a substitute appearance in the first game against Cape Verde, gave away a goal against Egypt with an error when he was handed a starting role and only played two minutes in the final group match against Mozambique.



The exit was sealed with Cameroon's crucial victory over Gambia, which mathematically ruled out Ghana's advancement despite their slim chance with only two points.



The Indomitable Lions, led by Rigobert Song, secured a dramatic 3-2 win over Gambia on Tuesday evening, securing third place in Group C.



This victory propelled Cameroon ahead of Ghana in the race to qualify as one of the best third-placed teams, marking the end of Ghana's participation in the tournament.