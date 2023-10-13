2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana to open camp in January ahead of tournament in Ivory Coast

Sports News of Friday, 13 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The Black Stars of Ghana will open camp early in January ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.



The four-time African champions on Thursday night discovered its group opponents of the tournament.



Ghana have been housed in Group B alongside Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.



Chris Hughton who is the head coach of the team will name his provisional squad ahead of the tournament later in December before announcing his final squad for the tournament in January.



The Ghana Football Association are yet to decide where the team will camp ahead of the tournament but it is expected that the Black Stars will open camp early in January.



Key players are expected to be named in the final squad as the technical team hope to end the country's 41 years Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy drought.



The 34th edition of the tournament, which Ivory Coast will host for the second time after the previous time was in 1984, will take place between January 13 and February 11, 2024.