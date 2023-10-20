2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana has always been a favourite to win the tournament - Egypt Coach

Sports News of Friday, 20 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Egypt coach Rui Vitoria believes the Black Stars are always favourites to win the Africa Cup of Nations.



The Portuguese manager is saying this after the group stage draw pitched Ghana against the Pharaohs in the tournament to be held in Ivory Coast.



Mozambique and Cape Verde are the other teams that have been drawn into Ghana‘s group, which is Group B.



Speaking on the outcome of the draw, Coach Rui Vitoria said he has no doubt coming up against the Black Stars will be a tough encounter.



Despite the recent poor performances from the Black Stars, Rui Vitoria sees the four-time African champions as always favourites to win the Africa Cup of Nations.



"We have Ghana, a really good team that has always been a favourite to win the competition, and there are also Cape Verde and Mozambique who also have really talented players.



"All group games will be tough but we are prepared because we need to win such games to reach the final and win the title,” the Egypt head coach said.



Egypt faces Ghana in the second Group B match of the 2023 AFCON in what should be an exciting contest.