2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Emerse Faé aiming to lead Ivory Coast to annex third title

Sports News of Sunday, 11 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Cote d'Ivoire stands on the cusp of clinching their third continental title as they gear up to take on Nigeria in the finals of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Cote d'Ivoire 2023 at the Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium in Ebimpe, just 90 minutes away from potential glory.



Under the leadership of Emerse Faé, the Elephants have staged a remarkable comeback, widely regarded as one of the greatest in the history of the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON, bringing them within striking distance of replicating their triumphs of 1992 and 2015.



In a pre-final address, Coach Faé expressed the team's fervent desire to secure victory and keep the trophy on home soil, thereby embellishing the orange jersey of Cote d'Ivoire with a third star.



"Tomorrow presents a tremendous opportunity for us to retain the trophy on home ground. We understand the challenges of winning a tournament you host. Making it to the final, we now stand at the brink of achieving this feat and simultaneously adorning the orange jersey of Côte d'Ivoire with a third star," affirmed the coach.



A win against Nigeria would see the Elephants match their opponent's tally of three TotalEnergies CAF AFCON titles.



The highly anticipated clash is set to commence at 20:00 GMT at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium.