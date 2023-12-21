2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Crystal Palace versatile player Jeffery Schlupp left out of Black Stars

Sports News of Thursday, 21 December 2023

Crystal Palace versatile player Jeffery Schlupp has been left out of the Black Stars squad ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.



The 55-man provisional lists released on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 by Chris Hughton has usual faces of the Ayew brothers, Thomas Partey, Daniel Amartey, Inaki Williams and others.



But Schlupp who has been consistent for Crystal Palace did not make the provisional squad for the tournament.



The former Leicester City player remains out of the national team despite being on form at club level. Schlupp has one goal and one assist in 15 Premier League games so far this season.



Meanwhile, his teammate Jordan Ayew has been named in the provisional squad for the continental showpiece.



Hughton has until January 3 to finalise his selection, reducing the squad to the final 27 players for the tournament.



Ghana are placed in Group B of the 2023 AFCON, alongside Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique.



The Black Stars have a history of success in the AFCON, having won the title four times, most recently in 1982. However, they have experienced defeat in three finals since then, including losses to Ivory Coast in 1992 on penalties and Egypt in 2010, as well as a repeat defeat to Ivory Coast in 2015.



The tournament is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, January 13 through to February 11, 2024.