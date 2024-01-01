2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Black Stars to depart for Ivory Coast on January 10

Sports News of Monday, 1 January 2024

Source: footballghana.com

The senior national team, the Black Stars, will depart the shores of the country for Ivory Coast on January 10.



This was confirmed by the Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum.



Chris Hughton, who is the head coach of the team, officially announced the final 27-man squad for the tournament earlier this month.



The squad has no Thomas Partey and Tariq Lamptey but has three local players in the name of Richmond Lamptey, Jonathan Sowah, and Abdul Fatawu Hamidu.



The team will open camp on Tuesday, January 2 in Kumasi and will take on Namibia on January 8 at the Baba Yara Stadium.



After the game, the team will hold their final training the next day before departing for Ivory Coast on January 10.



Ghana is in Group B for the tournament and will face Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique in the tournament which will be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.



The Black Stars of Ghana will first come up against Cape Verde at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on January 14, 2024, then face Egypt at the same venue four days later, and then Mozambique at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on January 22, 2024.



The 34th edition of the AFCON will kick off from January 13 to February 11.



