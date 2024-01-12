2023 Afcon: Pressure is on Black Stars to perform after a disastrous performance in Cameroon - Yaw Preko

Sports News of Friday, 12 January 2024

Source: footballghana.com

The Black Stars of Ghana find themselves under intense scrutiny as they embark on a redemption journey in the 2023 Afcon hosted by Ivory Coast after a dismal performance in the 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) held in Cameroon.



The harsh reality of their early exit in Cameroon, coupled with a defeat at the hands of tournament debutants Comoros, has cast a shadow of doubt on Ghana's football prowess.



Speaking on the matter, Yaw Preko, a prominent figure in Ghana football, emphasized the weight of expectations now resting on the shoulders of the Black Stars.



Ghana's agonizing exit from the previous tournament, languishing at the bottom of Group C with a mere one point, has ignited a serious desire for redemption.



"As they go for this tournament one pressure is on the boys the last Afcon we didn't do well so the pressure is on the boys to go in there and do well why because they know that they did well in the World Cup but that was under a different coach," he told Peace FM as monitored by Footballghana.com



"So Ghanaians have their eyes more on the Afcon more than the World Cup so again like I said pressure is on them," he added.



Black Stars touched down in Ivory Coast yesterday afternoon. The team wasted no time and dived into their first training session in the evening.