2023 Afcon: If we play very well and put things in order Ghana will go far - Yaw Preko

Sports News of Friday, 12 January 2024

Source: footballghana.com

In the lead-up to the highly anticipated 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), former Ghanaian football sensation Yaw Preko has voiced his optimism about the Black Stars' chances, emphasizing the need for a strategic approach to ensure success on the continental stage.



Speaking candidly, Preko acknowledged the immense talent within the Ghanaian squad, highlighting the team's capability to sway the game's momentum at any given moment.



However, he cautioned against complacency, urging the players to discard the notion that victory is guaranteed solely because of their status as the Black Stars.



"We have good players who can change the face of the game at any given time we just have to make sure that we stay in the game no matter what we shouldn't go in and think that we are Black Stars so three points is for us that period is over," he told Peace FM as monitored by Footballghana.com



"Now we have to fight for every ball we have to prove to the whole nation that we have come people don't believe in us but we are here.



"When you are playing and people look at your game and they go like Ghana is really playing well by the time they realise you have jumped so many hurdles and when they now try to stop you it will be difficult for them.



"I believe that if we do things very well we play very well and we take it like I said game after game and then put things in order we can go far and cause surprises,"