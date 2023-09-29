2023 AFCON trophy to arrive in Ghana in November

Sports News of Friday, 29 September 2023

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The Confederation of African Football has confirmed that the Africa Cup of Nations trophy will tour selected countries on the continent as part of the build-up to the 34th edition of the tournament in Cote d’Ivoire.



Ghana’s capital, Accra will host the trophy for three days - November 26-29, 2023.



The trophy Tour across the African continent will be organized by the Title Sponsor “TotalEnergies”, as part of the pre-tournament activities.



The tour will begin from Senegal on September 24 -27, before moving to Equatorial Guinea, DR. Congo, Tunisia, Algeria, Egypt, Guinea, South Africa, Nigeria, Angola, Zambia, Morocco, Tanzania, Cameroon, and Mozambique before finally landing in Abidjan in December for the forthcoming tournament.



The 34th edition of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cote D’Ivoire 2023 is scheduled from Saturday, January 13 – Sunday, February 11, 2024.



Sadio Mane scored the decisive penalty as Senegal defeated Egypt 4-2 in a frenzy shootout to win the last edition of the tournament in Cameroon.