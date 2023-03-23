2023 AFCON qualifiers: Thomas Partey named man of the match in Ghana's win against Angola

Sports News of Thursday, 23 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Thomas Partey was named the man of the match in Ghana's hard-fought win against Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium on Thursday, March 23, 2023.



The Arsenal midfielder captained the Black Stars of Ghana in place of Nottingham Forest attacker Andre Ayew.



Thomas Partey repeated his outstanding play for Premier League leaders Arsenal in today's game to the delight of fans at the stadium and on social media.



He has been previously slammed by fans for not replicating his Arsenal form when he plays for Ghana but today was different.



Ghana started the game well but couldn't utilize the chances created. Both teams entered the dressing room at halftime with no goals.



Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo rescued Ghana with a late strike in added time.



Thomas Partey made three key passes, had 91 touches, created one big chance, one shot on target, seven ground duels won, three successful dribbles, and four tackles.



The former Atlético Madrid man played full throttle against the Palancas Negras.