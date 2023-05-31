2023 AFCON qualifiers: Injured Baba Rahman out of Madagascar encounter

Sports News of Wednesday, 31 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

In a setback for the Black Stars, experienced left-back Baba Abdul Rahman will be unable to play in the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) round 5 qualifiers against Madagascar.



The match is scheduled to take place on June 18, 2023, at the Kianja Barea Mahamasina in Antananarivo, Madagascar.



Gideon Mensah and Patrick Kpozo are the options available in Baba's absence.



Rahman, who played for Reading FC on loan from Chelsea in the just-concluded season, has been sidelined due to an injury sustained in January after the World Cup



The former Augsburg left-back has played 18 games for Reading FC before picking up the long-term injury that ruled him out for the remainder of the season as they were relegated.



The left-back's absence will be sorely felt by the Black Stars, as he has been a consistent presence in the national team's defensive lineup.



The 28-year-old missed the Black Stars round three and four games in March and will miss this game that could seal Ghana's qualification for next year's tournamnent.