2023 AFCON qualifiers: Fans react to Ghana's narrow win against Angola

Ghanaians took to social media to react to Ghana's hard fought win against Angola on Thursday afternoon at the Baba Yara Stadium.



In the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match, the Black Stars overcame Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium thanks to a late goal from Antoine Semenyo.



The Bournemouth striker scored the game-winning goal after coming off the bench, giving the Black Stars their second victory in a row in the 2023 AFCON qualification campaign.



Ghana's win suffered a blow, Strasbourg defender Alexander Djiku suffered an injury in the encounter against Angola. He will be examined by the Black Stars medical team tomorrow to know the extent of the injury.



Today's victory was Chris Hughton's first win as head coach.



Ghana will take on Angola in the return leg on Monday 27th March away in Luanda.



The Black Stars of Ghana beat Angola 1-0 to give their new coach, Chris Hughton a win in his first game in charge of the squad.#MozzartBetNg #AFCON2023Q pic.twitter.com/yBGKLCNEfI — Mozzart Bet Nigeria (@mozzartbetng) March 23, 2023

MARCADOR FINAL #AFCON2023Q

Ghana ???????? 1-0 ???????? Angola

⚽️ A. Semenyo

Con un gol en el 96', del delantero del Bournemouth, "las estrellas negras" se llevan el triunfo en casa y toman la cima del grupo. pic.twitter.com/ADMtGlnw4U — Fútbol Infravalorado (@f_infravalorado) March 23, 2023