Sports News of Friday, 24 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

2023 AFCON qualifiers: Fans react to Ghana's narrow win against Angola

Ghanaians took to social media to react to Ghana's hard fought win against Angola on Thursday afternoon at the Baba Yara Stadium. 

In the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match, the Black Stars overcame Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium thanks to a late goal from Antoine Semenyo.

The Bournemouth striker scored the game-winning goal after coming off the bench, giving the Black Stars their second victory in a row in the 2023 AFCON qualification campaign.

Ghana's win suffered a blow, Strasbourg defender Alexander Djiku suffered an injury in the encounter against Angola. He will be examined by the Black Stars medical team tomorrow to know the extent of the injury.

Today's victory was Chris Hughton's first win as head coach.

Ghana will take on Angola in the return leg on Monday 27th March away in Luanda.

Below are some of the comments: