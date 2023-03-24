2023 AFCON qualifiers: Fans praise Thomas Partey after Ghana's slim win against Angola

Sports News of Friday, 24 March 2023
Source: footballghana.com
Thomas Partey receives praise from Ghanaians on social media following his impressive performance against Angola on Thursday afternoon.
Thomas Partey repeated his outstanding play for Premier League leaders Arsenal in today's game to the delight of fans at the stadium and on social media.
He has been previously slammed by fans for not replicating his Arsenal form when he plays for Ghana but today was different.
Ghana started the game well but couldn't utilize the chances created. Both teams entered the dressing room at halftime with no goals.
Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo rescued Ghana with a late strike in added time.
Thomas Partey made three key passes, had 91 touches, created one big chance, one shot on target, seven ground duels won, three successful dribbles, and four tackles. He controlled Ghana's midfield very well and also help the team defend during corners.
After the game Ghanaians took to social media to praise the Arsenal man.
Below are some of the comments:
Thomas Partey Will be a true Legend of the club ❤️❤️❤️❤️— New Khid’s IPhone (@KhidIphone) March 24, 2023
Do you think Thomas Partey should be playing football?— CB (@43_44_42) March 24, 2023
Thomas Partey bermain penuh 90 menit saat Ghana menang tipis 1-0 dari Angola. pic.twitter.com/3rpyYIk9Ph— Gooners Report Indo (@Gooners_Report) March 24, 2023
A en croire des journalistes et supporters ghanéens présents sur place , Thomas Partey a été incroyable contre l’Angola. ????????????— Arsenal (France) ???????? (@Arsenal_France) March 24, 2023
Certains parlent de sa meilleure prestation sous le maillot ghanéen. ????⚪️???????? pic.twitter.com/KDu9C96weN
????????Ghana 1️⃣-0️⃣ ????????Angola— Arsenal (France) ???????? (@Arsenal_France) March 24, 2023
Thomas Partey a disputé l’intégralité de ce match en portant le brassard de capitaine.
Les Ghanéens l’ont emporté grâce à un but dans les derniers instants d’Antoine Semenyo. #AFCON2023 pic.twitter.com/A7hsphR12v
Except no I didn’t. Ever. I did, though, see him as an improvement on Guendouzi, and I was right about that. Let’s not forget that Diego Simeone saw him as the ideal replacement for Thomas Partey. I am in pretty good company to have been wrong about him.— Matt Scott (@Matt5cott) March 23, 2023
Rate Thomas Partey’s performance today over 10.. pic.twitter.com/8IQqgap32a— kvng Baff (@kvng_baff) March 23, 2023
Arsenal have sent club physio, Simon Murphy out to Ghana with Thomas Partey, while the player is on international duty, in order to keep a close eye on him during the break.— now.arsenal (@now_arsenaI) March 22, 2023
Smart move… #afc pic.twitter.com/6RY4Ar5s6E
Thomas #Partey continues his 1 GOAL project anytime he captains the Black Stars.— Juliet Bawuah (@julietbawuah) March 23, 2023
I’m not even complaining. 3pts???? #AFCON2023Q pic.twitter.com/AElZoNgcOW
Thomas Partey completed the most passes vs Angola (69 passes) ???? pic.twitter.com/UHvmuhtqfo— ՏᗴᒪOᖇᗰ ???? (@selormafc) March 23, 2023
Nah I’ve seen the light Thomas Partey is the best DM in England. pic.twitter.com/5Mjg5CySWS— Orlando (@_starboyorlando) March 23, 2023