2023 AFCON qualifiers: Fans praise Thomas Partey after Ghana's slim win against Angola

Thomas Partey receives praise from Ghanaians on social media following his impressive performance against Angola on Thursday afternoon.



Thomas Partey repeated his outstanding play for Premier League leaders Arsenal in today's game to the delight of fans at the stadium and on social media.



He has been previously slammed by fans for not replicating his Arsenal form when he plays for Ghana but today was different.



Ghana started the game well but couldn't utilize the chances created. Both teams entered the dressing room at halftime with no goals.



Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo rescued Ghana with a late strike in added time.



Thomas Partey made three key passes, had 91 touches, created one big chance, one shot on target, seven ground duels won, three successful dribbles, and four tackles. He controlled Ghana's midfield very well and also help the team defend during corners.



After the game Ghanaians took to social media to praise the Arsenal man.



