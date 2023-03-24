2023 AFCON qualifiers: Fan invades pitch to embrace Mohammed Kudus as Ghana beat Angola

Sports News of Friday, 24 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

A Ghanaian fan invaded the pitch when the Block Stars picked a narrow 1-0 win over Angola in the round three of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.







Around the second half, the man found his way onto the pitch after evading security to go and embrace Ajax star Mohammed Kudus.







He was later taken off the playing field by police for the game to continue after a brief break in play.



Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo scored a late winner to hand the Black Stars all the three points at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday in a scrappy win.



That means Ghana has now played the South Africans seven times and has not lost in any of those.



After today’s game, Ghana tops Group E with seven points from three games.



The Black Stars will travel to Luanda to play the reverse fixture on Monday, March 27.



