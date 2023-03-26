2023 AFCON qualifiers: Chris Hughton to ring changes against Angola in Luanda

Sports News of Sunday, 26 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars boss Chris Hughton is expected to make changes to his starting lineup that will face Angola in the second leg of their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.



His first eleven that started the 1-0 win over the Palancas Negras will not be intact for the game in the Angolan capital on Monday.



The former Brighton and Hove Albion manager will play away in Luanda without four key players.



Skipper Andre Ayew, Alexander Djiku, Denis Odoi, and Mohammed Salisu did not fly with the rest of the team to Luanda.



Andre Ayew pulled out of the travelling party after tripping and picking a knee injury while heading to the dressing room on Thursday.



Alexander did not finish the win over the Palancas Negras after coming off in the 87th minute with an injury.



The Ghana Football Association also said Club Brugge defender Denis Odoi also finished the game with an injury problem and therefore will not be playing a part in Monday’s game.



Mohammed Salisu, who recently returned from injury for Southampton, was declared unfit for the games upon reporting for camp.



It means Joseph Aidoo would start alongside Daniel Amartey as center-backs while he will also have a new name at right-back to replace Denis Odoi.



Hughton would also have to make a decision whether to maintain Edmund Addo in midfield or bring in Salis Abdul Samed to partner Thomas Partey.



The Black Stars are top of Group E with 7 points from three games.