2023 AFCON qualifiers: Bournemouth react to Antoine Semenyo's goal in win over Angola

Sports News of Friday, 24 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

English Premier League club AFC Bournemouth has expressed its excitement after their forward Antoine Semenyo scored a late winner to help Ghana secure a 1-0 victory over Angola in the third round of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.



The game, which took place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday, saw the Black Stars edge past their opponents in a scrappy win.



Bournemouth took to their official social media accounts to post the wild celebrations of the Black Stars players and expressed their excitement about the win. The club wrote, "big scenes" alongside a video of the celebrations.



The 23-year-old forward, who signed for Bournemouth in the January transfer window, played a crucial role in the match and secured the much-needed victory for Ghana. This win means that Ghana has now played the South Africans seven times and has not lost in any of those games.



With seven points from three games, Ghana currently tops Group E in the AFCON qualifiers. The Black Stars will now travel to Luanda to play the reverse fixture against Angola on Monday, March 27.



Bournemouth fans will no doubt be proud of their forward's contribution to Ghana's victory, and they will hope that Semenyo can continue to perform well for both club and country.



