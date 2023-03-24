2023 AFCON qualifiers: Antoine Semenyo reacts to scoring late goal against Angola

Sports News of Friday, 24 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Attacker Antoine Semenyo was overjoyed after scoring to help the Black Stars defeat their Angolan opponents on Thursday evening.



The AFC Bournemouth forward was a second-half substitute for Ghana in the Africa Cup of Nations tournament qualification match today. He replaced Inaki Williams in the 69th minute.



Late in the game, he scored from close range to hand the Black Stars a crucial 1-0 win.



Antoine Semenyo took to his official Instagram account to post a picture of himself celebrating the goal with a caption. "The SCENES !!!! God did for real we thank him always,"



Antoine Semenyo debuted with the Ghana national team in a 3–0 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualification win over Madagascar on 1 June 2022. On 14 November 2022, Semenyo was included in Ghana's 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



The Black Stars of Ghana next will travel to Angola for the reverse fixture of the Group E encounter on March 27. Ghana has 7 points in the group after three games. In the other group game Central African Republic whip Madagascar 3-0.







