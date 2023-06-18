2023 AFCON qualifier: Ghana share spoils with Madagascar in pulsating draw

Sports News of Sunday, 18 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana’s qualification to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Ivory Coast has been delayed.



This follows a surprise draw with Madagascar on Sunday, June 18, at the Stade Kianja Barea in Antananarivo.



The Black Stars played away to the Round 5 opponent of the qualifiers for the 2023 AFCON today aiming to secure all three points to qualify for the tournament with one match to spare.



Although the Black Stars will be in control of the match for most parts of the 90 minutes, the team could not get on the scoresheet.



A resilient display from Madagascar saw the hosts hold Ghana to a goalless draw at the end of the game.



With this game out of the way, the Black Stars are now turning their attention to the final Group E match of the qualifiers.



What will be a clash against the Central African Republic will be played later this year in September.



The Black Stars must prepare very well to beat the Central African Republic to qualify for the 2023 AFCON.